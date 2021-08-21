Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Umicore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UMICY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 19,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,543. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70. Umicore has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $17.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.2236 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

About Umicore

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

