UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

UNCFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Shares of UNCFF stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.39.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

