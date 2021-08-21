Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,412 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 42,265 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. First United Bank Trust raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,471 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

Shares of UNP opened at $223.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.80. The firm has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

