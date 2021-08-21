United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,093.50 ($14.29). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,073.50 ($14.03), with a volume of 937,327 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Utilities Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,040.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 16.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 28.83 ($0.38) per share. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.86%.

In related news, insider Steven L. Mogford purchased 25,660 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,029 ($13.44) per share, with a total value of £264,041.40 ($344,971.78). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 25,695 shares of company stock worth $26,422,510.

About United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

