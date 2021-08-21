Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $271.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to report $271.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $271.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $271.21 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $258.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of UNIT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,140,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,088. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 646.00 and a beta of 0.90. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Uniti Group by 42.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

