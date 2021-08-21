Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Short Interest Up 14.8% in July

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 459,400 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 400,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Universal news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $135,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Airton L. Hentschke sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $454,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,032. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVV. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Universal by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Universal by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,259 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Universal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Universal by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE UVV opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.15. Universal has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $617.59 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

