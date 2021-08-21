Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown Sells 1,313 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $53,531.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $903,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $64,267.77.

On Friday, June 18th, Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,462,099.60.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $224,891.64.

NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $41.82. 1,333,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.10 and a beta of 2.00. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.56.

Several brokerages have commented on UPWK. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,910 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,160,000. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

