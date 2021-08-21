USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “
Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $95.50 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.31.
In related news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at $156,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $26,462.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,990 shares of company stock valued at $389,746 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USNA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
