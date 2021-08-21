USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $95.50 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.31.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at $156,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $26,462.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,990 shares of company stock valued at $389,746 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USNA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

