Utpal Koppikar Sells 3,579 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 3,579 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $44,844.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,953.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Utpal Koppikar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $81,829.20.

Shares of ATRA opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.43. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,047,000 after buying an additional 770,922 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,808,000 after acquiring an additional 965,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,852,000 after acquiring an additional 806,190 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,885,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,163 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,704,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,250,000 after purchasing an additional 351,334 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

