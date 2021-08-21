UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in UWM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $10,607,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 646,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 324,377 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $5,114,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $4,071,000. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UWM alerts:

UWMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UWM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Shares of UWM stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. UWM Holdings Co. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%.

UWM Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.