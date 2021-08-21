Vai Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Vai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001640 BTC on exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $86.79 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00058716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.00136665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00148378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,945.21 or 1.00441225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.28 or 0.00930183 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $345.99 or 0.00710008 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 108,605,627 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars.

