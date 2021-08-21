Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 4,059 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,547.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $61.05 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $44.66 and a twelve month high of $64.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.60.

