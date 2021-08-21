Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

PPL opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

