Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,056,000 after buying an additional 64,713 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 55,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 23,316 shares during the period. 7.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $93.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $208.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

