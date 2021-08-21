Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 179 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 0.9% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,352 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 52,085 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,609,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,426 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $175.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $318.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.08, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.