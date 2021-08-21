Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Vallourec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale raised Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

VLOWY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.91. Vallourec has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.94 million. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 21.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vallourec will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

