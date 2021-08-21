Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $223.70

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 223.70 ($2.92) and traded as high as GBX 225 ($2.94). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 218 ($2.85), with a volume of 21,067 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 223.73. The stock has a market cap of £92.27 million and a PE ratio of 7.96. The company has a current ratio of 28.88, a quick ratio of 28.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.90. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

