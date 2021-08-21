VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Position Boosted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.