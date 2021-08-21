Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.71. 1,706,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,708. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.15.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

