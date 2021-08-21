Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,150 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $31,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period.

VEU traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $61.71. 1,706,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,708. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $65.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.15.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

