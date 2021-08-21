Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,019 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,053,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after purchasing an additional 129,788 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $464,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock remained flat at $$49.35 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,097,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,887,938. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.