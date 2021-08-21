Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO remained flat at $$49.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,097,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,887,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

