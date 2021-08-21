Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $190,581,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29,857.9% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 315,897 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,982,000 after purchasing an additional 243,758 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,575.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,541,000 after purchasing an additional 162,456 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.52. 653,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,558. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.