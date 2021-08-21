Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Decreased by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,135,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.78 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.39.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.