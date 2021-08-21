Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,302,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after buying an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,182,000 after buying an additional 370,751 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after buying an additional 369,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10,382.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 269,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 267,128 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,301. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.39. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

