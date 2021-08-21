Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,652,000 after buying an additional 203,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,264,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.59. 3,238,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,402,952. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $107.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

