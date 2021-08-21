Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Position Raised by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 362.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405,779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 13.6% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $36,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $1,487,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.73. The stock had a trading volume of 406,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,352. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.06. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $73.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

