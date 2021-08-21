Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,501 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,206.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period.

BSV stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

