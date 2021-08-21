Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Increased by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.1% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $25,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $56,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,581,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,543. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.136 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

