Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.7% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,221,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,668. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.46. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

