Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lessened by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,649,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,523. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

