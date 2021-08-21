Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,343,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $322,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,918,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,708. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.65.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

