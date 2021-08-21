Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Short Interest Update

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,330,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 24,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of VXRT opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Vaxart will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $3,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,527 shares of company stock worth $437,394. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 50.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,169,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,187,000 after buying an additional 2,751,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vaxart by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 393,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vaxart by 41.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 590,704 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vaxart by 66.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 493,135 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vaxart by 27.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 179,401 shares during the period. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

