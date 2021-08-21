Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,140,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438,900 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $58,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 36.1% in the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 471,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Vedanta by 19.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,533,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after purchasing an additional 249,475 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vedanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in Vedanta by 8.4% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 19,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Vedanta by 7.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Shares of VEDL opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.00. Vedanta Limited has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter.

Vedanta Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.