Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Raised to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VNE. Evercore ISI upgraded Veoneer to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $31.30 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Veoneer to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37. Veoneer has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.00 million. Analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Veoneer by 15.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Veoneer by 66.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Veoneer during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Veoneer by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Veoneer by 7.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.