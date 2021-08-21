Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,947 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 465.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,044 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,466 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17,844.9% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,315,000 after purchasing an additional 733,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6,491.5% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 623,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,199,000 after purchasing an additional 614,223 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $196.39 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.03.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,397. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

