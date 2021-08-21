Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Earns “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$12.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.41.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$7.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.84 and a 12-month high of C$11.51.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

