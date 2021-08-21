Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. 17,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 40,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. 39.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

