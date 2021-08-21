Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Short Interest Up 15.5% in July

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,699,600 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 1,471,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.8 days.
Victoria Gold stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21. Victoria Gold has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $18.50.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.