Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s previous close.

VSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Victoria’s Secret has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

NYSE VSCO opened at $69.11 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.