VIDT Datalink Hits Market Capitalization of $29.28 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $29.28 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00058194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.92 or 0.00837869 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00048506 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002085 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

