Vikram Malik Sells 42,083 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director Vikram Malik sold 42,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $423,354.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vikram Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Vikram Malik sold 11,962 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $125,601.00.

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $591.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.33. Evolus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $17.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Evolus by 48.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Evolus in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Evolus by 269.4% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 110,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 80,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 34,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

