Vikram Malik Sells 42,083 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director Vikram Malik sold 42,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $423,354.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Vikram Malik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 19th, Vikram Malik sold 11,962 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $125,601.00.
Shares of Evolus stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $591.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.33. Evolus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $17.38.
EOLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.
Evolus Company Profile
Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
