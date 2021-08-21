Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $13.40. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 278 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VINP shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 131,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.68 million and a PE ratio of 30.69.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.