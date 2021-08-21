VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Virtra Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells personal computer and non-personal computer-based products for training/simulation and advertising/promotion markets. VirTra designs and manufactures two distinct product lines comprising the world’s first 360-degree firearms training simulators: the IVR 4G military series, and the IVR HD law enforcement series. The HD law enforcement series delivers incredible decision making scenarios, 360-degree situational awareness, use-of-force training, real-world marksmanship, digital shoot-house, and of course marksmanship courses (from basic to advanced). The 4G military series delivers military skills training exercises, marksmanship and qualification courses (from basic to advanced), real-world marksmanship, immersive combat simulation, and digital shoot-house (CQB and MOUT training). “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of VirTra from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of VirTra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.75.

NASDAQ VTSI opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. VirTra has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $10.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. VirTra had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Equities research analysts expect that VirTra will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VirTra by 235.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 50,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

