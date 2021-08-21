VivoPower International (VVPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 23rd. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VivoPower International stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 million, a PE ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 4.59. VivoPower International has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $24.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VivoPower International stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of VivoPower International at the end of the most recent quarter.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

