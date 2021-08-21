Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling and trading-in used cars online. Vroom Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on VRM. Raymond James upped their price target on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.33.

VRM opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.37. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.93. Vroom has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $1,084,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,387.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares in the company, valued at $17,466,589.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,945,888 shares of company stock worth $85,052,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vroom by 215.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vroom by 6,705.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vroom by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vroom by 245.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

