W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

WRB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $76.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $58.84 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.63.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 592.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,994,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,489 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 561.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,665,000 after purchasing an additional 760,317 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth about $52,723,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth about $43,758,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 16.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,923,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,668,000 after acquiring an additional 544,650 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

