WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Trading Up 3.3%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) shares were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.11 and last traded at $25.06. Approximately 480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 194,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WKME shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.26.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKME. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WalkMe during the second quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in WalkMe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in WalkMe during the second quarter worth $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in WalkMe during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in WalkMe during the second quarter worth $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

