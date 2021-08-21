Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.
WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.50.
Walmart stock opened at $151.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.22. The company has a market cap of $424.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,164,601 shares of company stock worth $3,785,954,868. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
