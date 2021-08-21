Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.50.

Walmart stock opened at $151.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.22. The company has a market cap of $424.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,164,601 shares of company stock worth $3,785,954,868. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

