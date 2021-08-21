Waltonchain (WTC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.82 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $70.54 million and $12.82 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001853 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.32 or 0.06646973 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00138993 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,318,728 coins and its circulating supply is 77,597,696 coins. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.